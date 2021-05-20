Kiwanis Club of Tampa's Incredible Duck Race goes virtual for second year

TAMPA, Fla. — This time of year, hundreds of ducks usually line the Hillsborough River at Curtis Hixon Park all for a good cause.

But, for the second year in a row, the Tampa Kiwanis Club's Incredible Duck Race will go virtual.

Kiwanis Club of Tampa

The club hosts the unique event to give back to the community. All proceeds help benefit local community organizations.

"So Kiwanis is an international organization that's dedicated to improving the lives of children all around the world," says Amanda Malinowski, Chair for the Incredible Duck Race. "Our local Kiwanis chapter has been serving kids here in Tampa for over 100 years. So the proceeds from this event support our programs, such as scholarships for students, we build reading rooms in Boys and Girls Club all around Tampa. So kind of bringing books to neighborhoods that don't have access."

Ducks are $5 and you have a chance to win cash prizes in return.

The group raised more than $27,000 last year and hopes to beat that this year. Click here to adopt a duck!