'Kitschy Cartography' show at Tampa Bay History Center celebrates tourist maps

TAMPA, Fla. — The new "Kitschy Cartography" exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center celebrates comic-book style Florida tourist maps through history.

The maps, which date back to 1591, largely show a state with confident salesmanship, a sunk-kissed land in love with its own mythology, from oranges and gators, to mermaids and amusement parks.

The colorful show, which runs through March 2023, is presented in the museum's prestigious Touchton Map Library, the only cartographic center in the Southeastern United States.

The "Kitschy Cartography" show is overseen by Touchton director Rodney Kite-Powell, who said the new exhibit allows him to show quirkier parts of the map collection.

