Killer wanted after Hillsborough woman 'brutally murdered,' authorities say

SEFFNER, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County say they're searching for a killer after a woman was found "brutally murdered" outside of her home early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. from a person who "did not or was not able to speak to the dispatcher."

When deputies arrived on Orange Street in Seffner, they found the victim outside of her vehicle with severe upper-body trauma.

“I’m saddened by the viciousness of this crime to a woman who was just getting home after a long day," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are working diligently to find the person who committed this cold-blooded murder and ensure the victim’s family sees justice for their loved one.”

The sheriff's office said the public isn't in any danger related to this crime.

Anyone with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.