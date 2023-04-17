Kids help kids make their wishes come true through arts and crafts in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Every day this month, students at Learning Experience locations across the country are doing a different activity to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Learning Experience in Riverview understands these simple arts and crafts like painting friendship rocks are going a long way when it comes to changing the lives of kids who are the same age as them.

“It's so impactful because the children are learning, they are having hands-on activities and they are getting involved in making these wishes come true and raising this money for these children,” said Diana Rush.

Rush said the goal is to raise $5,000 dollars, which would be enough to grant at least one wish.

The process is simple: the kids do the arts and crafts while their parents, family and friends donate money on their behalf. So far, the Learning Experience has already eclipsed $3,000.

Rush said every child in every classroom has some type of wish, so they understand the importance of helping other kids who are less fortunate reach their wishes.

“It’s important at an early age to instill empathy,” she said. “I don’t think it’s ever too early to instill that value in children with the hopes that they take that with them for the rest of their lives.”

Rush added that when you consider there are hundreds of more Learning Experience locations across the country doing similar fundraisers, that’s a lot of wishes that will soon come true.

“The smiles on their faces and the way they light up knowing they are making a difference for someone else is the best part,” she said.