Kids can wait up to five years to get into this Tampa recreation center

TAMPA, Fla. — The New Tampa Recreation Center currently has a waitlist up to five years for certain programs for kids to get in to.

New Tampa dad Tom Allison tells ABC Action News he went to sign his two daughters up for gymnastics, not knowing how long the wait was.

"It's disappointing," he said. "It's probably over less than half the cost of other competitors in the area."

A concerning factor for Allison is the fact that there are plans for another 700 homes in the K-Bar Ranch subdivision.

M/I homes has asked the City of Tampa to build 700 more homes in the area.

The project already passed its initial hearing before city council, but a final hearing on the proposal is May 3.

The City of Tampa is familiar with the growth, that's why in this year's budget they approved $2 million to expand the recreation center.

Tracy Falkowitz has lived in the New Tampa area for 20 years, she helped fight for the expansion at the recreation center.

"The fight for many of my neighbors and my friends are for those families moving in with young children who need to have those programs available to them," she said.

She tells us she worked alongside Councilman Luis Viera to get help in expanding the center.

The City of Tampa is in the planning stage for the blueprints, as they intend to add more space for additional dance and gymnastic classes.

Construction is expected to start this fall and should be completed by summer of 2019.