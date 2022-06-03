Keel and Curley Winery releases Watermelon Blush Wine again this summer

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms are staples in Plant City.

The two are located right off I-4 close to Dinosaur World.

The Winery does well over 500,000 bottles of wine a year! But they're most known for their blueberry wines.

RELATED: Keel Farms winery planting hope and inspiration while adapting to COVID-19

Once again this Summer, they're launching their Watermelon Blush Wine, made from watermelons right on site.

"We just plant right behind the strawberries with the watermelons and they grow really, really well. And they can be harvested around the June time frame," Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms and Keel and Curley Winery said. "Well, kind of in line with that we started making a watermelon blush wine, which is just a beautiful red color. It's just the excellent summer wine, just the right amount of sweetness in that watermelon flavor, which is just perfect for summer and Fourth of July and everything around there."

Keel and Curley Winery will host a Watermelon Festival the last weekend of June. Everything will be centered around the watermelon, including picking one of your own.

If you can't wait until then, you can find many of their wines in Publix stores.

You can read more about Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms by clicking here.