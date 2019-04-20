Katie Golden's parents sue after overdose death

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a 17-year-old Plant High School student who died from a heroin overdose is now suing the family of the other teenager who was there when she died.

Kate Golden was at Titan Goodson's Harbor Island home when she died back in 2017.

The lawsuit claims neither Goodson nor his grandparents help in time.

A Medical Examiner’s report said Golden’s death was slow. Goodson only called for help early Saturday morning when he reported Golden had stopped breathing, according to a previous report.

Golden was four weeks shy of graduating Plant High and, to her parents’ knowledge, she had never tried heroin.