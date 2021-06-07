Jury selection begins in murder trial of Riverview man accused of killing girlfriend, daughter

TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection begins in the double-murder trial of a Riverview man who's accused of killing his girlfriend and 9-year-old daughter in 2018 and trying to kill his son.

Ronnie O'Neal III, 32, is accused of killing Kenyatta Barron and Ron’Niveya O'Neal and trying to kill his son who was 8 years old at the time.

It was almost midnight on May 18th, 2018 when the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call. The criminal affidavit says the woman on the other line was later identified as Ronnie O’Neal's girlfriend Kenyatta Barron. She was screaming and pleading for help as she tells the dispatcher she’s been shot. A man in the background, later identified as O’Neal, is heard saying “she killed me" as well as "Allah Akbar."

When deputies arrived at the house, O’Neal is accused of setting the home on fire as they attempted to help Barron in the front yard. They say O'Neal refused to get on the ground, was tased, and put in the back of a deputy's car.

Deputies say his daughter was also murdered and they say he attempted to kill his son who survived and is expected to testify in the trial.

O'Neal is representing himself and waived his right to counsel.

Potential jurors were selected Monday with Judge Michelle Sisco presiding. Some potential jurors told the judge they have scheduling conflicts, others admitted they don't think they can be fully impartial and some had strong opinions on the death penalty.

"I just believe that anyone who takes a life deserves to have theirs taken," said juror 24.

“Part of it is my Catholicism, that every human has a right to live and that their lives should not be ended any other way than naturally," Juror 17 said.

The state says it can be challenging prosecuting a case where the defendant is representing themselves because they aren’t skilled in rules of evidence and procedure.

And there were plenty of times during jury selection where O’Neal seemed confused by the process, asking if jury selection was the official “start” of his trial. He also asked if the judge could strike Juror 24 because of his stance on the death penalty but seemed to get what that juror said incorrectly when talking to the judge.

"Because he does not agree with the death penalty. Huh? His... basically his views on the death penalty," O'Neal said.

The judge told him that wasn’t necessarily enough to let him go but said he would need to dive deeper into that subject Wednesday with that potential juror when jury selection continues.

O'Neal is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of arson, and one count of resisting arrest without violence.

