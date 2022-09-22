Jury awards parents of Andrew Joseph III $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury awarded the family of Andrew Joseph III $15 million in damages in the wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, the jury deliberated for hours before ultimately deciding Andrew Joseph Jr. and Deanna Joseph should be compensated for the loss of their son, who was killed after being struck by an SUV while trying to cross Interstate 4.

The 14-year-old went to Student Day at the fair on February 7, 2014. His father said he saw deputies detaining some of his friends. When he approached, the deputies detained him as well. The group of about 99 teenagers was questioned, photographed and then driven off of the fairgrounds property to find their own way home.

Joseph was later hit by the SUV and killed on his way to his ride.

"We've had to carry this heavy burden and story of a child whose life was compromised, knowing full well that his death was senseless and preventable," said Joseph's mother, Deanna.

On Thursday, Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement saying, "Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers.“

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fair Authority refute wrongdoing, saying Joseph was hit hours after he was ejected and there was nothing they could do.

