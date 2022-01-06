Junk removal company goes the extra mile to supply charities with salvageable goods

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a Tampa company that’s not just picking up junk, they are uplifting the community. For more than a decade they’ve been taking salvageable items from the curb to families in need.

Every stop for the big green Accelerated Waste Solutions truck is a chance to make a difference in a person’s life.

“We realized that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, we would collect things and we didn’t want to take it to the landfill, we wanted to recycle it, we found that it’s even more rewarding if you can find people in need then we can donate and they can benefit,” said co-owner Sherrod Hunter.

So Hunter and co-owner Fred Tomlin started partnering with Tampa Bay thrift stores and nonprofits dropping off anything that can be salvaged.

“We look at clothes that can be reused, there are canned goods, non-perishable items that can be donated to families in need as well,” said Sherrod. “We look at every job as an opportunity to give back and make this world a better place.”

Their donations have become so prevalent that organizations started making wish lists for particular items.

“They may come to us and say this week we need dressers for a family for a shelter, another week it may be clothing, another week it may be bedding,” said Sherrod.

Their call center team often knows before the truck even arrives what to expect, thanks in large part to their new app, Junk Shot.

“We call it ‘trash-parency’ right, ‘trash-parency,’” said Tomlin. “Get a photograph and a video being able to see the material before we get on-site so we can give people a more accurate quote.”

The company hopes they can be an inspiration to others that you can build a solid profitable business and help out the community all at the same time.

“Actually started out as our first mantra, ‘helping Tampa Bay day after day,’ and it's evolved,” said Tomlin.

For more information go to acceleratedwaste.com or junkshotapp.com.