Judge sets $2.5M bond for Tampa father charged with shooting daughter, son in the head

5-year-old daughter died, 8-year-old son critically injured
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 12:57:36-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The 30-year-old father accused of shooting his daughter and son in the head in Tampa earlier this week was arraigned Friday morning.

A Hillsborough County court public information officer told ABC Action News that Judge Catherine Catlin set Jermaine Lavanda Bass' bond to $2.5 million.

Bass, per HCSO, shot and killed his 5-year-old daughter and also shot his 8-year-old son in Tampa at the Armature Gate Townhomes on Monday night.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chronister said both of the children were shot multiple times in the head, and Bass claimed the shooting was an accident.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead after she was taken to Tampa General Hospital, and the 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he underwent surgery earlier this week.

Bass is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Jermaine Lavanda Bass, 30, is accused of shooting his two children in the head multiple times. ABC Action News is showing his mugshot due to the severity of the crime.

