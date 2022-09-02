Judge sets $2.5M bond for Tampa father charged with shooting daughter, son in the head

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The 30-year-old father accused of shooting his daughter and son in the head in Tampa earlier this week was arraigned Friday morning.

A Hillsborough County court public information officer told ABC Action News that Judge Catherine Catlin set Jermaine Lavanda Bass' bond to $2.5 million.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Bass, per HCSO, shot and killed his 5-year-old daughter and also shot his 8-year-old son in Tampa at the Armature Gate Townhomes on Monday night.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chronister said both of the children were shot multiple times in the head, and Bass claimed the shooting was an accident.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead after she was taken to Tampa General Hospital, and the 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he underwent surgery earlier this week.

Bass is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.