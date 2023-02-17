Judge denies new trial for convicted killer Julie Schenecker

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the most infamous murderers in Tampa's history won't be receiving a new trial after Judge Michelle Sisco denied nearly every claim in an appeal from Julie Schenecker.

Schenecker, 50, was arrested after police, responding to a call from a concerned relative, found her covered in blood on the back porch of her home. Police said she killed her two children, Beau, 13, and Calyx, 16, on January 11, 2011.

According to police, Schenecker shot her son in the face while they were on the way to soccer practice, then drove to the family home in a gated country club community in New Tampa, where she shot her daughter in the back of the head while the teen was studying at her computer.

Schenecker was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder on May 15, 2014. She was sentenced to life in prison with a mandatory 25-year minimum on both counts, which were to be served concurrently.

Schenecker's husband, Army Col. Parker Schenecker, was stationed at the headquarters of U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa at the time of the murders.

Judge Sisco's denial of Schenecker said the convicted murderer can appeal the ruling within 30 days of the order issued Friday.