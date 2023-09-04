Jimmy Buffett's death raises awareness to skin cancer

TAMPA — While music fans across the world remember the life and music of Jimmy Buffett, the medical community also reflects on the rare form of skin cancer that took his life.

“You know Merkel-Cell Carcinoma is a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. We think it affects about 3,000 people in the United States every year,” said Dr. Andrew Brohl, a medical oncologist with the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

Jimmy Buffett had been battling the disease for the past four years. He died on Friday at the age of 76.

“And people tend to be more prone to developing it later in life as our immune systems get weaker or if we have some other predisposing conditions,” said Brohl.

Brohl said this particular form of skin cancer is tougher to detect than others.

“This one often comes sporadically out of nowhere, initially often can get misdiagnosed because even physicians are not that aware of it given how uncommon it is,” said Brohl.

However, like other skin cancers, avoiding sun exposure is still the best deterrent.

“Growing up in Florida myself, I am certainly aware of that and aware for my children, and I think it’s another reminder that we need to be cautious and be using sun protection and sunscreen to avoid problems later in life,” said Brohl.

Families celebrating Labor Day at Al Lopez Park were surprised to hear the cause of death of one of their favorite performers.

“The fact that he passed away from skin cancer when that is something that can be preventable is really sad to hear, for sure,” said Sandra Molina.

Molina said putting sunscreen on her daughter is part of their daily routine.

“When we get ready in the morning, we brush our teeth, do whatever we need to do, then apply sunscreen,” said Molina.

Jessica Rosbach is in the nurse practitioner program at USF, currently studying dermatology.

“I think Jimmy Buffett’s death will raise more awareness for skin cancer,” said Rosbach.

More than 2,500 fans gathered in Key West over the weekend to remember the legendary singer. Marcel Gilbert of Tampa said he saw Buffett perform in New Orleans back in 1997.

“I think it’s a call for everyone to take action, at least personally, to cover up, get out of the sun, especially in Florida,” said Gilbert.