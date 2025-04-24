'Jersey Girl' Paris Orloff is a Bolts superfan with the team uniforms to prove it

TAMPA, Fla. — In many ways, Tampa Bay Lightning superfan Paris Orloff is a hockey historian.

Just look in the 25-year-old's very full closet.

"We're up to 60 [jerseys] as of today," she said.

Paris, aka "the Jersey Girl," owns every single uniform style the Tampa Bay Lightning has worn on the ice since the team's inception in 1992—plus a whole lot more.

"I keep learning things about different manufacturers and different designs, and I think, oh man, I gotta pick up another one if I want to be the Jersey Girl," she said.

Born and raised in Clearwater, Paris is now working in Savannah, Ga. When she's missing her team or her hometown, "I can just head over to the closet and see 60 players in there," she laughed.

The Jersey Girl has become a social media sensation, especially on TikTok, where fans get a history lesson about the evolution of team jerseys—and get a chance to see her carefully curated collection grow.

Her passion is pricey. But Paris fell in love with the team when she was a kid, which is also when she watched her older brother play hockey. She loves her Bolts and she loves her collection.

"It's all my net worth," she said, smiling.

