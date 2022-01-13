Irish 31's iCare Foundation launches 4th annual effort to thank educators

For the fourth year in a row, Irish 31's iCare Foundation will launch its Annual Cheers to Public Service Awards.

This year, the foundation hopes to identify Hillsborough and Pasco county teachers that have embraced this year's challenges.

In total, $20,000 will be handed out to our educators this year. The nomination period kicks off on January 19 and goes through April 8.

The program, designed to celebrate the I.R.I.S.H. in those who have an undeniable impact on our community’s youth, honors those who are Influential, Reliable, Impassioned, Selfless, and Humble.

Click here to nominate an educator.