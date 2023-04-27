Infant's death and another's injuries spur arrest of Hillsborough woman: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman was arrested after an infant died and another was severely injured.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that on April 17, All Children's Hospital in Pinellas County reported an unresponsive infant with trauma was brought in. The infant passed away on April 21 despite lifesaving efforts.

Detectives interviewed Haley Barclay, 26, and said she admitted to shaking the child on April 12 and 13. Barclay was then placed into custody for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

On April 24, the infant's death was ruled as a homicide by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office. Detectives later said on April 27, they found a second victim, a baby who was removed from Barclay's care following the initial investigation.

Deputies said that the second child sustained "severe upper body trauma." Barclay is now facing a charge of aggravated child abuse in addition to her initial charge of first-degree felony murder while engaged in aggravated abuse.

"It is completely sickening to learn this woman, who treated one infant so gruesomely that it resulted in death, was also responsible for the severe physical injuries of another baby," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.