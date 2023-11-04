India Festival Tampa aims to promote and maintain Indian heritage

TAMPA, Fla. — India Festival Tampa is the largest festival showcasing Indian dancing, culture, and art in the country.

This is the 34th year the festival took place in Tampa, and it is bigger and better.

“To keep our culture alive, that is the reason. That’s how we started, but when we started, it was maybe 2,000 people,” said Jyoti Gandhi, India Festival Chairwoman.

The one-day event, which is held at the Florida State Fair Grounds, draws 12,000 visitors now. A total of 140 vendors from across the United States and India sell clothing, jewelry, and food.

Ghanshyam Mehta offers fresh sugarcane juice, one of the biggest thirst quenchers on Indian streets.

"It's a healthy drink, fresh drink, energy drink, and it helps with a lot of immune-boosting and health-related benefits,” Mehta said.

Nearly 1,000 participants showcase their talents in the traditional dance competition. Proceeds from the festival will provide scholarships to Indian students.

“That money goes back to the community and for education also,” Gandhi said.

Mayor Jane Castor announced Nov. 4 as Indian Festival Day in Tampa. Organizers said this will further promote and maintain Indian heritage in the area.

“We want to showcase our culture to the next generation, and we want to introduce our culture to the mainstream area,” Gandhi said.

