'Impaired' wrong-way driver causes head-on I-75 crashes

A 21-year-old Wesley Chapel man was suspected of being impaired when he caused two head-on crashes while driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the male was driving a Lexus vehicle southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile-marker 272 at about 3:42 a.m., when he collided head-on with a Chevy Colorado being driven by a 37-year-old Wesley Chapel resident.

The impact caused the Chevy to rotate into the median and catch fire.

The driver of the Lexus then traveled into the center lane and collided head-on with a third vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, being driven by a 36-year-old Zephyrhills woman.

The two men suffered serious injuries, while the woman was not injured.

It was suspected that the Lexus driver was impaired, the report stated. It was unknown where he began traveling in the wrong direction on I-75.