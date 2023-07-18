'I’m not just an amateur': Fastest 13-year-old in the country hopes to make 2028 Olympics

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — What were you doing over summer break when you were 13 years old?

Most were probably playing, hanging out with friends, or swimming. Not Cai Culpepper. She’s busy setting records and breaking them.

“I’m not just an amateur,” she said.

It’s big talk, but Cai has the receipts and the stats to back it up.

“I’m one of the greatest in track and field for my age group,” she said.

This summer, she set her personal best in three races, running 52.7 in the 400 meters, 23.7 in the 200, and 11.8 in the 100. She gets up at 4 a.m. every morning to practice, does the workouts, and still manages to make straight A’s.

“All that I’ve done for the past seven years has really put me in this position to make me the top,” she said.

She’s also a big inspiration to her biggest fan, her 10-year-old sister Corrie Culpepper.

“I see Cai do it, and I try to do it like she does it,” said Corrie.

She is also making a name for herself in track and field. She brought home both a silver and bronze medal from the Flying Angels International Classic in Canada.

“If I’m ever really scared to do something,” Corrie said, looking at Cai. “She always gives you a big pep talk and tell you you can do it.”

And in their corner cheering them on is their coach and father, Corries Culpepper.

“You don’t find too many kids that work like her every day,” he said, trying not to cry. “She gives you everything she got and everything she does.”

Cai’s ultimate goal is the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The ultimate goal for the family is to see both sisters in the Olympics one day.

“We pray that both of them are on the same (4x100m) team in the Olympics,” said Corries.