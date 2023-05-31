Illegal data breach affects about 58,000 voters in Hillsborough, Supervisor of Elections says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office reported an incident of criminal cyber activity involving a data breach affecting almost 58,000 people.

Hillsborough SOE said they are working with federal, state, and local law enforcement to investigate the incident. Investigators said that an unauthorized user appeared to access and copy files with personal identification information illegally.

The illegal data breach affected about 58,000 people. Hillsborough SOE said those affected will receive notification letters this week to make them aware that their information was accessed.

According to Hillsborough SOE, the information possibly accessed could include social security or driver's license numbers, primarily from files used to conduct voter registration maintenance.

Hillsborough SOE said the voter registration list maintenance is a state-mandated process to review its voter roll and provide updates continually. The voter registration system and ballot tabulation system were not accessed.