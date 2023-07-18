Ice Dreammm Shop in Lutz is the 34th-best ice cream in the US, according to Yelp

LUTZ, Fla. — In a small little ice cream shop, in a small little strip mall in Lutz, Joe Schembri is doing very big things.

His store, Ice Dreammm Shop on State Road 54, is putting up crazy-big numbers on Yelp, the crowd-sourced review site.

Based on the number of five-star reviews, Ice Dreamm Shop, according to Yelp, is the 34th best-reviewed ice cream in all of America — and the seventh-best reviewed in the state of Florida.

Schembri said the love and hype are huge, but the proof is in the product.

"Everything is made in-house," said the man who not long ago had desk jobs in the marketing and IT fields. "We don't cut corners or use fake items. I don't believe in food coloring, so our ice cream's not bright, but it is flavorful."

The most popular flavor is Cookies & Dreammm (an Oreo base), and Schembri has recently added both vegan options and booze-fueled concoctions.

Schembri also has an Ice Dreammm location at the Grove in Wesley Chapel.

For more on Ice Dreammm Shop, click here.

