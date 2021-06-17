iCan Bike Tampa Bay lets children with disabilities ride a bike for the very first time

TAMPA, Fla. — Chase is pedaling hard and smiling big. And why not? The 10-year-old is steering a bike for the first time.

The boy's mother, Kris Benson, can't stop smiling.

"We've been trying to get him to ride a bike and it just wasn't clicking," Benson says. "Then they brought this camp to Tampa and it's been amazing."

The weeklong camp is called iCan Bike Tampa Bay. It is a program hosted by Bike/Walk Tampa Bay and the University Area CDC.

Adapted bike equipment allows riders and volunteers to safely cruise a wide loop around the University Area CDC's indoor gymnasium.

There are tandem bikes and bikes with handles. They allow students to graduate to different skill levels.

Chase's mom says the confidence he's gaining is carrying over to all facets of his life.

"He told me he's excited this morning, and he usually doesn't share his feelings," Benson says. "This is going to be the summer of Chase!"

For more information on iCan Bike Tampa Bay, click here.