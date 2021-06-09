Watch
I-275 southbound closed at Fowler Avenue due to death investigation

Posted at 5:04 AM, Jun 09, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say parts of I-275 are closed as officers and detectives investigate a death.

According to Tampa Police, the investigation is taking place near Busch Boulevard. FHP says the interstate is closed from Fowler Ave. to Busch.

Police say a person born in 1998 was taken to St. Joseph's hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say drivers can enter 275 at Busch Blvd. The roadway is expected to reopen by 6 a.m.

Police have not released any additional information.

Story is breaking, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the least.

