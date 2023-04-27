Hundreds of families walk for Parkinson's in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — When someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, one of the first things they are told is to stay active. So it’s appropriate that the Parkinson’s Foundation's biggest fundraiser is called Moving Day.

Families living with Parkinson’s have a lot of inspiration, but this Saturday at Al Lopez Park, there’s also going to be a lot of perspiration as more than 300 people move to find a cure for the disease.

This is the first year Denise Troutman will be participating in Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s, without her husband, Adaewale, who died last year of Parkinson’s Disease.

“I was not going to walk this year because I thought it would be too hard, and then I started thinking to myself, ‘What would honor him most was to get out there and walk.’”

Denise will not be alone since hundreds of people will be right by her side Saturday at 9 a.m. as they all walk for the same cause.

“Like my shirt says, ‘I love someone with Parkinson’s,' and I know that the day we walk, anybody who is coming out is going to have that same mantra,” said Denise.

The goal is to raise $105,000 for the Florida Branch of the Parkinson’s Foundation.

“We’re in it together, we exercise together, we support each other, and I’ll do anything I can, which is why I decided to start fundraising,” said Cheryl Downing, whose husband is living with Parkinson’s.

“There are about 64,000 people in the state of Florida with Parkinson’s, which is the second highest number behind California, so the need in Florida is very high for programs and services,” said Kelly Sivyer, with the Florida Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Judy Smith said the foundation has provided her opportunities to fight back against the disease both mentally and physically.

“I’ve got it. I can live with it and do whatever I can to have a better life, or I can sit on the couch and feel sorry for myself,” said Smith.

Speaking of fighting, Denise receives calls regularly from Muhammad Ali’s widow Lonnie.

“Lonnie said that Muhammad would take on Parkinson’s like he was in the ring, and I think a lot of Parkinson’s patients take on Parkinson’s like they’re in the ring and they are fighting every single day,” said Denise.

