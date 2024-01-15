Hundreds honor MLK Jr. in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of marchers and spectators of different races, genders, and political views gathered in Tampa to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’m really enjoying it,” said Terre Long. “It’s a great moment.”

For many, like Terre Long, the beads, candy, and marching bands were all cool. But, the importance of this day was not lost on any of them.

“We are doing this for Martin Luther King,” said one of the hundreds of kids cheering.

Dr. King’s dream is the reason the kids and everyone else can celebrate this day together and with peace. Mayor Jane Castor said it’s important that everyone remember that and keep working to make sure this dream continues to be our reality. That’s why the theme of this year’s parade is “passing the torch.”

“It’s incredibly important to ensure that we keep the vision and the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. alive,” Castor said. “So having this celebration where the community gets to come out and have a parade in his honor is wonderful.”

The message from organizers is getting the younger generations interested and involved in voting and social justice issues.

“I think we need to get involved as a community,” Long said. “it’s very important that we, as a whole, vote so we can make the community great.”