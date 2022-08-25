Humane Society of Tampa Bay welcomes 15 beagles rescued from Virginia mass-breeding facility

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for a sign to adopt a dog, this might be it. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) has taken in 15 beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia due to animal welfare concerns.

Approximately 4,000 beagles have been removed from an Envigo RMS LLC facility. The removal is the result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, which alleged Animal Welfare Act violations going on at the facility.

Multiple investigations revealed several allegations, including evidence that some dogs had been "euthanized" without receiving anesthesia first, unsanitary conditions and dogs had received inadequate veterinary care and not enough food.

“These dogs have been through so much and we are grateful to the Department of Justice and HSUS for facilitating their rescue,” HSTB Director of Shelter Operations Danyelle Ho said. “We are thrilled to welcome them to Tampa Bay, give them the care and time needed to heal, then find them loving homes.”

The Humane Society of the United States will coordinate placements of the beagles, which will be up for adoption at the HSTB, as well as other rescues and shelters.

One beagle was even adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through the Beagle Freedom Project. They named her Mamma Mia.

If you're interested in adopting a beagle, check out the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's website. HSTB is also open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and adoptions take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.