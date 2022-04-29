Humane Society of Tampa Bay saves feral cats by putting them to work

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is looking to put feral cats to work. These are felines that don’t necessarily belong in a home but can still be taken home.

Inside the Working Cats Barn at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay there are about 15 cats at any given time awaiting adoption.

“Our Working Cats Program was one of the first in the state,” said Christine McLarty, of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. “These are feral animals that have been turned in as strays and through the behavioral enrichment assessment we decided shouldn’t end up back in a living room but they still serve a purpose.”

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is saving hundreds of feral cats every year by putting them to work.

“If you have a garage, a brewery, a warehouse, any kind of outdoor facility where you may get some rodent issues, you know the occasional rat or something like that, these guys are a perfect fit,” said McLarty.

Magnanimous Brewing recently adopted two feral cats from the Working Cats Program.

“Just kind of a more organic natural way for pest control and things of that nature,” said co-owner Charlie Meers.

“So a lot of times just having the smell of the cat in your outdoor working area is going to defer any of the rodents from coming there,” said McLarty.

Over the course of time, these fury co-workers often do become fury friends.

“As guests leave they’ll see them through the window and they like to have pictures with them as well,” said Meers.

All the owners have to do is provide food and water, the Humane Society takes care of all the rest for free.

“These are cats that are vaccinated through the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and we have assessed their behavior so we know they are going to be great to interact with other people and all they are going to want to do is love on you and get rid of our rodents. It's a win-win,” said McLarty.

