Humane Society of Tampa Bay receives over 100 adoption applications for Persian cats with inheritance

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said it has received more than 100 applications for seven Persian cats at the shelter.

Sherry Silk, CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, said 84-year-old Nancy Sauer died about six months ago and left about $300,000 to care for her animals.

She said a probate judge made the decision to remove the cats from a multi-million dollar home in South Tampa and give them to the shelter.

Silk said the shelter has received 156 adoption applications.

"I prefer these cats stay in Tampa Bay. We have had applications all over the country, people from Canada, calling us saying they would fly down and pick up one of these cats," said Silk.

Silk said she is carefully picking the new owners. She wants people familiar with the breed and with a good track record with other pets.

"Their personality, they’re much more aloof, they’re not usually really cuddly cats. They like you, but they don’t need you to pick them up and cuddle them and that is definitely true of these cats," she said.

Silk said the animals are between five and six years old.

The new pet owners will be reimbursed for the cost of care.

"The medical expenses will be reimbursed, all the food will be reimbursed, the grooming and believe me, these cats need grooming, treats, toys. You give receipts to us and then we will reimburse you for that," said Silk.

She understands the overwhelming demand for these Persian cats, but encourages people to check out their local shelter because many animals still need a home.

"First of all, we have over 300 kittens in foster care right now because we’re in the middle of kitten season. We have probably another 100 cats here, available and they're beautiful cats. They’re not purebred Persians, but they’re very affectionate and wonderful. I’m hoping that people... if you don’t get one of the Persians, come get one of our other animals," said Silk.

Silk said the cats should be placed in their new homes as soon as next week.