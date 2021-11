TAMPA, Fla. — A human body part was found floating in the area of McKay Bay Thursday evening.

Tampa police said around 4:25 p.m., fishermen fishing in the area found what they believed to be a human body part floating in the water at 22nd St. Causeway Bridge.

Shortly after, investigators confirmed the body part is of a human origin.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

