HSCO searching for armed murder suspect in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed murder suspect in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

HCSO said a murder happened on Sunday, August 14, around 1:45 a.m. at the 7400 block of Mohawk Ave in Tampa. Deputies said when they arrived they found an adult man dead with trauma to his upper body.

According to HCSO, an investigation determined a homeless man, Willie Frank Hunter, 43, is the suspect connected to the murder. He is wanted for first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

"Hunter should be considered armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to find him, but if anyone comes in contact with him first, please use caution and contact us immediately."

If you have any information on Hunter's whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.