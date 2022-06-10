Watch
How to be a 'guest speller' in Stageworks' '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

Shows are Fri-Sun until June 19
Stageworks Theatre
Sean Daly
Stageworks Theatre
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jun 10, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's historic Stageworks Theatre is currently performing a must-see take on Tony Award-winning musical comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

The coming-of-age classic can be seen from Friday through Sunday until June 19. Tickets start at $35.

One of the quirky-cool features of this play is that "guest spellers" are plucked from the audience to compete with characters during the play. (Yes, you are on stage, in front of everyone, potentially for a while. No, you don't have to act or sing or dance, but you will have to spell.)

If you'd like to be a "guest speller," let the theater know in the lobby when you first arrive, and they'll put your name on a list. Good luck!

For more information on Stageworks Theatre and its current production, click here.

