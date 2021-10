SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they are on the scene of an explosion at a single-family home on King Charles Circle in Seffner.

According to HCFR, two adults were taken to a local trauma facility, but no further condition was provided.

Action Air 1 was over the home in Seffner.

