Hounds for Hope make Christmas decorations possible for those who are unable

Joel and Norah Mohorter make sure the Christmas spirit isn't lost on anything, from their dogs to the real reason for the season.

"You feel like Santa Claus walking in and dropping a tree in their living room, letting them enjoy it, it’s just amazing," explained Joel.

These high school sweethearts run the non-profit Hounds for Hope, which was started when they began to ask people to bring items to donate to animal shelters at their yearly Christmas party.

Norah said, "We wanted to stay true to the fact that taking care of animals in our community was our initial focus and the initial driver of this event."

As their Christmas party grew so did their humanitarianism. Now, they give away Christmas trees with lights and ornaments to those unable to afford one of their own.

"My goal last year was to give away 10 trees," said Joel.

And they did, but it was number 11 that brings tears to Joel's eyes

"I told my wife that somebody had reached out to us and I wanted to give away our tree and she said do it," said Joel.

If you thought two people who love Christmas this much might miss having a tree of their own, well, you thought wrong.

"The enjoyment that they got out of getting that tree, was way more than I got having that tree sit in my own house, it was a no-brainer," said Joel.

Now, people have reached out to the Mohorter's to sponsor a tree, cover costs for ornaments and lights, all in all, an effort to ensure more families can enjoy one of the most symbolic parts of the holiday.

"Delivering supplies to the shelter and delivering trees are my favorite days of the year for sure," said Norah.