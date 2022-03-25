Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hotel Haya pays homage to Ybor's historic past

Hotel Haya pays homage to Ybor's historic past
Hotel Haya
Posted at 4:58 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 07:58:15-04

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Hotel Haya is named in honor of Ignacio Haya, a man who owned a cigar factory in Ybor and rolled the first cigar in Tampa.

The new construction part of the hotel is the old El Dorado Hotel and Casino, which was run by Charlie Wall.

Today, the hotel features 178 rooms, a pool, restaurant and cafe.

Expect to find something historical just about everywhere you look here.

Cafe Quiquiriqui is the Spanish word for the sound a rooster makes.

Enter the lobby bar and you'll find flooring in all end grain pieces of wood that were individually placed.

The restaurant, Flor Fina, means delicate flower and is what Haya would write inside of his cigar boxes.

Just outside the event space, you'll notice the building changes looks and that's because the building is from the late 1800s and has four Francisco Goya paintings that are original to the building.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!