Hotel Haya pays homage to Ybor's historic past

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Hotel Haya is named in honor of Ignacio Haya, a man who owned a cigar factory in Ybor and rolled the first cigar in Tampa.

The new construction part of the hotel is the old El Dorado Hotel and Casino, which was run by Charlie Wall.

Today, the hotel features 178 rooms, a pool, restaurant and cafe.

Expect to find something historical just about everywhere you look here.

Cafe Quiquiriqui is the Spanish word for the sound a rooster makes.

Enter the lobby bar and you'll find flooring in all end grain pieces of wood that were individually placed.

The restaurant, Flor Fina, means delicate flower and is what Haya would write inside of his cigar boxes.

Just outside the event space, you'll notice the building changes looks and that's because the building is from the late 1800s and has four Francisco Goya paintings that are original to the building.