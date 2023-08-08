HOPE Cottages closer to helping house the vulnerable

TAMPA, Fla. — The HOPE cottages in Tampa are one step closer to becoming another temporary housing option for those in need.

Thanks to the Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg, they will be housed near the tent city created at Tampa HOPE.

Ninety-nine homes have since been built, and are waiting for TECO to come out and begin trenching the electrical work.

The process is expected to take four to six weeks.

Once the electrical work is complete by TECO, crews will out-fit the homes with electricity and begin to move people in.

The cottages can fit two people, and after they are safely secured, they can withstand a category-five hurricane.

"We are hoping by the end of the year. It would be a great and a wonderful story for just in time for Christmas for people to move in," Director of Marketing and Donor Relations Lou Ricard said.

The organization is always in need of donations, from cleaning products to meals.

For more information on how to help, visit their website or text "MERCY" to 91999.