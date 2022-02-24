'Hope Candles By Paige' uplifts Riverview couple struggling to start family

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Paige Alamorian is a candlemaker on a mission.

Her delicious-smelling Hope Candles by Paige are all-natural homemade soy candles sold on Etsy and at Tampa Bay area markets (including Waterset Market in Apollo Beach this weekend).

The Riverview woman has been shipping her signature candles all over the country. Each one comes with a special message: "THANK YOU FOR GIVING US HOPE."

Alamorian and her husband Chris are struggling to start a family and would like to try in vitro fertilization. But the price tag is high, around $25,000.

So, Alamorian had a bright beautiful idea to offset the bills.

"I've always loved candles," she said smiling.

Alamorian figures she needs to sell a little more than 1,000 more of her homemade Hope Candles to reach their financial goal.

But back to that mission — Alamorian wants to help other families struggling with infertility, as well.

"Once we move on, and are hopefully blessed with a baby, we want to help other couples, because I know how hard this is, emotionally and financially," said Alamorian.

To find out more about Hope Candles By Paige, click here.