Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Hillsborough County home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a mother of two was found dead inside a home Friday morning.

Authorities say a witness called 911 around 11:59 a.m. on Friday to report a shooting inside a home on Sugarcreek Dr. When deputies arrived on scene they found a deceased black woman inside the home.

The relationship between the woman and the shooter is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

An investigation is underway as detectives interview neighbors and canvas the road in front of the home. They are also searching a large retention ditch behind the home for any evidence related to the crime.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

