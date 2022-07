THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's conducting a homicide investigation in Thonotosassa after a body was found Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to the 12000 block of Thonotosassa Road after a body was reported in the area. Deputies found the body of a man with what they described as "upper body trauma."

If you have any information about the body, you're asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.