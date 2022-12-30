Homeless disabled veteran with terminal illness gets help from Salvation Army to find new home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Levy has seen a lot, especially when serving as an army ranger during the Gulf War.

"If I made it through that, I feel like there is really nothing that could stop me," said Levy.

The strength and courage he earned on the battlefield have kept Levy going.

Even after he became paralyzed from a fall three years ago, and now has been diagnosed with terminal illnesses

"I have end stages COPD, emphysema, and cancer. The doctors said there’s really nothing more we can do for you. They said to live every day like it's your last, and that’s what I’m trying to do," said Levy

But more challenges came when the housing crisis hit, his rent went up, and he could no longer afford it.

"Never in a million years would I think that this would happen to me," said Levy.

Levy found himself homeless. But thankfully, he has not had to live on the streets.

Since September, he has been staying at the Salvation Army Red Shield Center in Tampa, which has special rooms for veterans that temporarily need help.

"This place was the stepping stone which is what it's made to do," said Levy.

Levy says thanks to veterans case manager Daniel Smith; he’s starting the New Year in a new apartment at an assisted living facility where he’s moving to this weekend.

"You reciprocate back the services that those who served our country gave to us. The Bible says to reap what you sow, and I’m glad to be part of the process of him reaping the services that he gave," said Smith.

While many in Levy’s shoes would be discouraged, he says being an army ranger has taught him to keep going no matter the circumstance.

"I feel like I’ve lived a really good life. I’ve served my country, and I’ve raised some really good kids; what else can a man ask for?" said Levy.

