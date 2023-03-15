Holistic pet health comes to Tampa Bay

LUTZ, Fla. — A national pet health tour is kicking off in Tampa Bay this month aimed at educating owners on holistic approaches to caring for their pets.

One of the speakers is Angela Ardolino of Lutz.

For the past 10 years, Ardolino has been rescuing neglected and abandoned animals through her non-profit organization Fire Flake Farm.

“He looks big and scary, but he has all kinds of issues and problems,” said Ardolino while holding up a rescued rooster.

She has always believed in a holistic approach to medicine when it comes to humans, so she thought, "why not apply it to these animals?"

“Let's go natural before we fill them up with some sort of drug that usually just masks the problem and has really harsh side effects,” said Ardolino.

She said many of these holistic remedies can be found right in your own backyard.

“We have a lemongrass plant, so my dog that’s the most allergic to the fleas goes and eats the lemongrass,” said Ardolino. “And she’ll rub herself on it and eat it, and it’s a natural repellent for fleas, ticks, mosquitoes.”

Her research and discoveries have gained the attention of several veterinarians.

“A lot of times local vets would call me up and go, ‘Hey, I got this old dog, we’ve tried everything, nothing is helping, what do you think?” Ardolino said.

Every holistic approach she takes is all natural and completely legal.

But Ardolino said she is not discouraging people from going to a traditional vet.

“My main mission is for people to know they have choices,” she said.

On March 25, Ardolino is teaming up with her mentor, Dr. Judy Morgan, to hold the Dr. Judy Morgan Naturally Healthy Pets Experience at East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar.

“I feel like we are a little behind the times, so I’m really excited we are bringing this here, and those who are interested or heard anything about it get to meet these people face to face and ask their questions about their own dogs,” said Ardolino.

For tickets and more information on the event, click here.