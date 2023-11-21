Holidays are hard on people with eating disorders; how you can support them

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Food completely surrounds Thanksgiving, which makes it hard on people with an eating disorder and those in recovery.

We spoke to one woman who said Thanksgiving brings an anxious feeling that builds as the day gets closer. While the conversation may be hard, experts say talking about it is how we’re able to learn and support one another.

Gia Grimaldi is a Tampa native who battled an eating disorder for several years. She said she’s sharing her story to remind others in similar situations that they are not alone.

“At first, it was really hard. I could sit in front of meals and start crying because I did not want to eat. It was making me really unhappy, and I wasn’t enjoying life.” Grimaldi said.

She's now in recovery and is off studying at the University of South Florida. She said she is doing a lot better, but Thanksgiving still comes with some triggering thoughts.

“The day after or the day before, it is definitely still some anxiety,” Grimaldi said.

Dr. Hannah Gilfax, an eating disorder therapist, said many of her clients have similar thoughts heading into this holiday.

“Thanksgiving can be super triggering, and a lot of clients talk about this. It’s a holiday that’s totally focused on food and a time when a lot of people talk about diets and weight loss,” Dr. Gilfax said.

She said to avoid talking about body image or how much food you are eating this Thanksgiving. She explained that takes the focus away from the food and can be a big help for those struggling. Also, keep in mind you may not know a family member has an eating disorder, so it is safe to avoid these topics altogether.

“Definitely avoid talks about diet, weight gain, how much food they’re planning to eat or not eat or how much they are going to need to workout after eating the Thanksgiving meal,” Dr. Gilfax said.

We also spoke to Jim Shapter, a dietician who helps run an eating disorder support group. He said one way to support this Thanksgiving is by providing a menu for what will be served on Thanksgiving ahead of time. He said this gives someone with an eating disorder time to talk things over with their therapist or dietician and make a plan.

If you have concerns that someone in your family is struggling with an eating disorder, Thanksgiving is not the day to bring it up.

