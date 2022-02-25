Hit-and-run victim found lying on Hillsborough Ave. taken to hospital with several head fractures

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run case that sent a victim to the hospital with several fractures to their head and other parts of their body.

Tampa PD, in a press release, said the victim, whose identity has not been released, was found by two witnesses on Hillsborough Avenue West and Berry Avenue West around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

After being found lying in the eastbound outside lane, the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The victim suffered numerous fractures to the head, back, pelvis, arms, and legs," Tampa PD said. "Also, the victim has several internal organ injuries."

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1.800.873.TIPS (8477) or the Tampa Police Department non-emergency number at 813.231.6130.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects in an unsolved crime or the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Anyone with information regarding such active criminal investigations, who also want to be eligible for a cash reward, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips mobile application, which is a free download for iOS and Android.