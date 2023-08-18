Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year give back to next generation

TAMPA, Fla. — Hispanic leaders from across Tampa Bay gathered at USF this week to give back to the next generation. It was the 32nd Annual Latino Scholarship Awards.

Sixty students proudly walked across the stage to receive their scholarships, and awaiting them on the other side were representatives from the families, businesses, and organizations who made the moment and money possible.

“I feel like this is the opportunity that I need in order to be successful in my education and pursue the career goals that I have in my life,” said scholarship recipient Adler Montero.

Many of these recipients, like Montero, were born in other countries. All of them are first-generation college students here in America.

“This scholarship means a lot to me and a lot of immigrant families, too. I know it’s hard to start off in the U.S. at zero and escalate your way up,” said Gabriela Valero, originally from Cuba.

“Coming here to the United States and seeing other Latinos help out other people in the Latin community is amazing, and I intend to use this opportunity to do the same in the future,” said Julio Figueroa, originally from Puerto Rico.

Dr. Ray Ortiz and Catalina Botero Lovett represent two organizations responsible for these scholarships, the Krewe of Sant’ Yago Education Foundation and the Margarita Gonzalez Hispanic Professional Women’s Foundation.

Their dedication to this program is just one of several reasons why they were named Tampa Hispanic Heritage Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year.

“I want to be an ambassador for our community. I understand that when we do good things, it helps others, and when we provide this kind of support and a place for belonging, we are proud of our heritage, we are proud of our language, we are proud of the culture that we have,” said Lovett.

Dr. Ortiz said he was able to graduate from dental school thanks to scholarships like this, and he is so proud to be able to give back. He said the best part is watching the families in the audience.

“I think it’s the look at the faces of the parents, of those recipients, and a lot of them come to me and say, ‘thank you,' especially the Latins are very emotional about it, and it makes me proud and honored,” said Ortiz.

