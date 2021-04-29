Hip-Hop star 'Shock G' funeral service plans announced

Homecoming plans for the Hip-Hop star "Shock G" have been announced.

Shock G, whose real name is Gregory Jacobs, grew up in Tampa. He was part of the Hip-Hop group "Digital Underground" and was best known for the hit song "The Humpty Dance."

The rapper died earlier this month at the age of 57.

The service will take place Saturday, May 1 at Allen Temple AME Church in Tampa. The service can be watched online on the church's website.

Flowers and commemorations can be sent to Ray Williams Funeral Home 301 N. Howard Avenue Tampa, FL 33606.

Digital Underground co-founder "Chop Master J" shared a tribute to Shock G on Instagram.

"34 years ago we had a wild idea! We can be a hip-hop band and take on the world and through it all, the dream became a reality," the post said.

A representative of the family said they appreciate the outpouring of love and concern.

At this time, Shock G's cause of death is not known. The family said he passed suddenly.

