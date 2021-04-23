Watch
Hip-Hop star 'Shock G', Digital Underground rapper, has died

HipHop star Shock G has died
Posted at 11:36 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 23:36:16-04

The Hip-Hop star "Shock G" has died.

Shock G, whose real name is Gregory Jacobs, grew up in Tampa. He was part of the Hip-Hop group "Digital Underground" and was best known for the hit song "The Humpty Dance."

Digital Underground co-founder "Chop Master J" shared a tribute to Shock G on Instagram.

"34 years ago we had a wild idea! We can be a hip-hop band and take on the world and through it all, the dream became a reality," the post said.

A representative of the family said they appreciate the outpouring of love and concern.

At this time, Shock G's cause of death is not known. The family said he passed suddenly.

