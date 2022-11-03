Hillsborough's annual Magnet and Technical Schools expo is Thursday at Tampa Zoo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District’s Magnet and Technical School expo is Thursday at Tampa Zoo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s a big annual event where families can come out and choose what program they want to apply for the following year.

At the expo, students will be able to explore more than 40 magnet school offerings and more than 80 programs. The event draws thousands of people every year.

Families can enjoy the zoo as well as the expo for the first two hours, and then the expo will continue until 7 p.m.

School programs range from IB, medical, STEM, and animal sciences.

Parents and students can apply anytime between now and December 16 at the school district's website.

It is not first come, first served. Many of the programs use a lottery system based on demand.