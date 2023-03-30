Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough teachers' union favored pay dispute recommendations.

School
Dan Balilty/AP
In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, an empty classroom is seen at a Christian cchool In the central Israeli city of Ramle. The Israeli school year has begun, but thousands of children from the Arab minority who attend Christian schools are still on summer vacation because of a strike to protest cuts in government funding that critics say amount to discrimination. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
School
Posted at 9:02 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 21:03:29-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County schools teachers union said they had a victory in salary negotiations with the district.

This comes after contract talks hit a rough patch since last July.

The state assigned a special magistrate to resolve the issue. Today, that magistrate sided with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers' Association.

"While it is understandable that the District needs to be a good steward of public tax money and needs to make wise decisions in that regard; it is equally true that a public school district cannot serve its constituents properly without the dedicated and competent work of its employees," said Special Magistrate James D. Stokes.

Stokes recommended that the district make the salary adjustment for the 2022-23 year a recurring step increase. Retroactive to July 1, 20-22.

The magistrate also agreed with the union's request for a $1,000 yearly salary supplement for employees with a master's degree; a $2,000 per year salary supplement for employees with a specialist degree, and a $3,000 per year salary supplement for Employees with a doctorate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.