Hillsborough teachers' union favored pay dispute recommendations.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County schools teachers union said they had a victory in salary negotiations with the district.

This comes after contract talks hit a rough patch since last July.

The state assigned a special magistrate to resolve the issue. Today, that magistrate sided with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers' Association.

"While it is understandable that the District needs to be a good steward of public tax money and needs to make wise decisions in that regard; it is equally true that a public school district cannot serve its constituents properly without the dedicated and competent work of its employees," said Special Magistrate James D. Stokes.

Stokes recommended that the district make the salary adjustment for the 2022-23 year a recurring step increase. Retroactive to July 1, 20-22.

The magistrate also agreed with the union's request for a $1,000 yearly salary supplement for employees with a master's degree; a $2,000 per year salary supplement for employees with a specialist degree, and a $3,000 per year salary supplement for Employees with a doctorate.