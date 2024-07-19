Hillsborough teachers stock up on school supplies ahead of new school year

TAMPA, Fla. — As the new school year approaches, some teachers in Hillsborough County got the chance to stock up on supplies at no cost.

They say it's like waiting for Christmas morning.

"The anticipation level is kind of rivaling that of my first day of school,” said teacher Cole Hawkins.

Teachers are continuing to get ready for the new school year to start.

“I've been buying, buying, buying,” said Jamie Miller.

This is Miller's very first year teaching.

With all the excitement comes the cost of stocking up on supplies.

“Probably a few hundred,” said Miller. “I mean, you can't complain. You have to do it for your students."

On Friday, both brand-new teachers and teachers new to Hillsborough County Schools had the chance to shop for free supplies at the Hillsborough Education Foundation's Teaching Tools Resource Center.

They were able to pick up anything from pencils and notebooks to backpacks and binders.

"We don't want them to have to spend a penny,” said Natalie Doig, the Director of the Teacher Resource Program with the Hillsborough Education Foundation. “The average teacher leaves here with $475 worth of merchandise every time that they shop, so if they take advantage of their four, and five with the free shop here, they'll have over $2,000 worth of stuff in a given school year."

It's a big deal for any teacher, especially since the National Education Association said on average, educators spend somewhere between $500 and $750 of their own money every year on supplies their students need.

“I've spent a few dollars, but mainly, I want to versus I have to,” said Hawkins.

It's Cole Hawkins' first year as a county teacher. He spent Friday morning alongside other teachers loading supplies into his cart.

"I'm focusing on first day start up stuff,” said Hawkins. “I like to do kind of a first week giveaway with my students. I want to make sure that they have some things, and this is a great opportunity to come in and grab those things."

In addition to this event, Hillsborough County teachers have other opportunities to shop at the Resource Center throughout the school year.