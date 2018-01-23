Hillsborough teachers plan to petition for raise

Hillsborough County teachers are planning to pack the school board meeting Tuesday afternoon to fight for promised raises.

“Our teachers and ESPs have been hard at work on behalf of students for more than half the year and The district is still not bargaining in good faith or granting contractual step increases,” the Facebook page for the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association reads for this event.

The district promised to give teachers a $4,000 raise after three years of good reviews. In exchange, teachers would not take a raise for three years.

The district now says they have already paid out millions in pay and benefit increases and with the current budget constraints, can simply not afford to pay the raises now.

Teachers have been fighting to get these promised raises for several months. Many schools have staged teacher rallies where instructors as well as aids, guidance counselors and other key school personnel help signs outside of their schools.

Students have also staged several school walkouts in support of teachers.

Tuesday’s school board meeting will be held today at 3 p.m. at Hillsborough County School Board Headquarters, located at:

901 E Kennedy Blvd

Tampa, FL 33602

Employee comment is at 3 p.m.