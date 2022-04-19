Hillsborough Superintendent wants to add millage to August ballot to get operational funding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is proposing adding a millage to the August primary ballot at the rate of 1 mil, that residents can vote on.

“We’re just trying to find a way to compete,” said Davis.

Hillsborough County Schools has been dealing with financial issues for a while.

“In the last two years we’ve done a really good job of trying to right the ship, get us back in a place financially where we are identified as fiscally responsible and reliable,” said Davis.

In that process, the district cut contracts, removed consultants and cut positions to save money.

“But now it’s trying to find — to go over and beyond to really show our employees that they’re valued,” said Davis.

Leaders say the national teacher shortage and increase in the number of resignations and retirements have created a significant vacancy rate in the district.

Exit interviews indicate that low pay and high wages elsewhere were the primary reasons for leaving.

“We know that throughout the state of Florida, 21 school districts currently have an increased millage. The bulk of the school districts are using that to be able to recruit the best and the brightest every single day,” said Davis.

“We know that a number of our community members may not have students within our school district but the economic impact that we talk about that would have on the students has given them a robust educational experience is priceless,” said Davis.

He claims about 75% of that money would go toward recruiting and retaining teachers. The remaining 25% would go toward workforce development and supporting art, music, and physical education classes.

“Being able to identify how we expand music and band and chorus and orchestra within our middle schools and in the same token give our students the necessary equipment,” said Davis.

So here’s what that would mean for Hillsborough County residents:



For a home value of $50,000, the yearly cost would be $25

For a home value of $100,000, the yearly cost would be $75

For a home value of $150,000, the yearly cost would be $125

For a home value of $200,000, the yearly cost would be $175

For a home value of $250,000, the yearly cost would be $225

For a home value of $300,000, the yearly cost would be $275

“Over the last two years, me and my team have worked tremendously hard to be able to put us in compliance with the department of education. Openly without this opportunity, we just won’t be able to complete with the 21 counties in the state of Florida that have gone over and beyond financially to properly build salaried schedules that attract new talent and keep great talent,” said Davis.

If it gets put on the ballot and voters approve, the millage would begin July 2023 and last four years.